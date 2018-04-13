Area streams, creeks and lakes will be crowded tomorrow for the opening day of trout season.

About 850,000 fishermen are expected statewide.

Today, a lot of last minute stocking was underway in Erie County with thousands of brown trout put into Elk, Cascade, Crooked and Twenty Mile Creeks.

Along Elk Creek in McKean, lots of volunteers helped the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission carry buckets full of trout from the truck to the creek.

The fish from the Corry Fish Hatchery are nearly two years old, and big enough for fishermen to legally catch them tomorrow.

While the weather was nice today. it does not look so good for opening day.

But most fishermen say they will be out no matter what.

Fisherman Josh Dennis said, "I am very excited about tomorrow. I have been waiting for this all year long. The weather does not look particularly good. But you are in northwest Pennsylvania. You got to love the snow and rain!"