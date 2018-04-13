A public art display now sits on the front lawn of the Barber National Institute in East Erie. It's a creation by teens at George Junior Republic, a private, non-profit residential treatment center in Grove City.

The Barber Center commissioned the work last year and is now able to enjoy it, on site.

Barber Center CEO, John Barber, says public art is an important part of the community, giving a sense of place and possibility. He say the piece, called "timeless possibilities" captures the spirit of the people in the area.