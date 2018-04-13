Barber Center Public Art Display Part of Art Show & Sale
A public art display now sits on the front lawn of the Barber National Institute in East Erie. It's a creation by teens at George Junior Republic, a private, non-profit residential treatment center in Grove City.
The Barber Center commissioned the work last year and is now able to enjoy it, on site.
Barber Center CEO, John Barber, says public art is an important part of the community, giving a sense of place and possibility. He say the piece, called "timeless possibilities" captures the spirit of the people in the area.
The display, unveiled Friday is in conjunction with "Celebrating the Possibilities," the Jay & Mona Kang Art Show & Sale being held at the Barber National Institute until Monday, April 16 from 1 - 6 pm. Saturday and Sunday hours are from Noon to 3 pm.