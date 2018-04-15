News
Anglers Cast Lines for First Day of Trout Season
Anglers along Elk Creek in McKean endured the windy, cold weather.
Sunday, April 15th 2018, 2:50 am EDT
Updated:
Sunday, April 15th 2018, 2:52 am EDT
Saturday marked the first day of trout season, but it came with challenges.
Volunteers helped the Fish and Boat Commission stock the creek with trout Friday.
The Fish and Boat Commission estimates more than three million adult trout will be stocked in 720 streams and 126 lakes across the state of Pennsylvania.
It is a family day for many of the anglers, including kids.
Elk Creek is the largest and one of the most popular of the Erie County streams. It is stocked with brown trout.