Saturday marked the first day of trout season, but it came with challenges.

Anglers along Elk Creek in McKean endured the windy, cold weather.

Volunteers helped the Fish and Boat Commission stock the creek with trout Friday.

The Fish and Boat Commission estimates more than three million adult trout will be stocked in 720 streams and 126 lakes across the state of Pennsylvania.

It is a family day for many of the anglers, including kids.