Erie High School Puts on First Theatrical Performance
Sunday, April 15th 2018, 2:56 am EDT
Sunday, April 15th 2018, 3:00 am EDT
Students at Erie High School put on their first theatrical performance Friday and Saturday.
Neil Simon's "Fools: A Comic Fable" was the first show since high schools in the Erie School District were consolidated.
The nine member cast is a mix of students in grades 9 through 12.
Footlights Theatre Program helped to put on the performance.