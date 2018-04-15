Edinboro University invited prospective students and their families to check out the campus Saturday for its annual spring open house.

Students met with school advisors and discussed financial aid packages and honors programs at the Frank G. Pogue Center.

One of the stops was designed for students who are considering a future in biology, chemistry, special education or computer sciences.

The open house was designed for high school sophomores and juniors.

"The people here really do a fantastic job of giving you information about their programs, about the people who run the programs, and the professors," said Marcus Bonavita, Warren Area High School student. "They work with you one-on-one to give you what you want."

"I hope that anyone who comes here will know that Edinboro is a very nice place and that all the teachers are nice," said Savanna Conner, Erie High School student.