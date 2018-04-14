News
Asbury Woods Maple Festival Celebrates 42nd Year
The Maple Festival features two days of maple-infused family fun.
Saturday, April 14th 2018, 5:24 pm EDT
The Asbury Woods Maple Festival is celebrating its 42nd year this weekend.
It attracts more than 1,000 visitors annually to explore the history of maple production, pancake and maple syrup samples.
"We have plenty of pancakes, plenty of maple syrup for people to taste, plenty of crafts, activities and plenty of tours, so you can actually learn how sap gets turned into maple syrup," said Jennifer Farrar, executive director of Asbury Woods Partnership.
The festival continues Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Asbury Woods Nature Center.