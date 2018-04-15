Erie Man Shot and Killed in Pittsburgh Hill District
An Erie man is dead after a weekend shooting in Pittsburgh. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office has identified the victim as 27-year-old Shawn William Dillard of Erie.
Dillard was fatally wounded by gun fire Friday night around 10:00 p.m. Police were dispatched to Cliff street in Pittsburgh's Hill District for a report of shots fired and a man down in the street. They found Dillard, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
He was rushed to Mercy Hospital, and pronounced dead there in a matter of minutes.
Erie News Now checked with Pittsburgh homicide detectives Sunday afternoon. They had nothing to release on why the Erie man was in Pittsburgh or what lead to the shooting. If you have information that may help lead to an arrest, call Pittsburgh Police detectives at 412-323-7800.