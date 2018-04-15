An Erie man is dead after a weekend shooting in Pittsburgh. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office has identified the victim as 27-year-old Shawn William Dillard of Erie.

Dillard was fatally wounded by gun fire Friday night around 10:00 p.m. Police were dispatched to Cliff street in Pittsburgh's Hill District for a report of shots fired and a man down in the street. They found Dillard, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He was rushed to Mercy Hospital, and pronounced dead there in a matter of minutes.