News
Medical Marijuana Dispensary to Hold Open House Monday
Erie's first medical marijuana dispensary officially opens for business on Wednesday, but you can take a look inside during an open house on Monday.
Sunday, April 15th 2018, 11:59 pm EDT by
Erie's first medical marijuana dispensary officially opens for business on Wednesday, but you can take a look inside during an open house on Monday.
Erie News Now has been following the process, as Green Thumb Industries, GTI developed the first dispensary in our area.
The facility is located at 2108 West 8th Street, and it is called Rise Erie.
Beginning Wednesday, they will sell medical marijuana to patients who have been certified by an approved doctor.
The open house Monday is from 10:30 a.m. To 2:00 p.m. It follows a ribbon cutting at the new business.