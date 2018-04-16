A celebration of art is underway at the Barber National Institute.

More than 600 works of art are on display in the Jay and Mona Kang art show and sale.

The theme this year is celebrating the possibilities.

President and CEO John Barber said the institute believes the opportunity for artistic expression is important for enriching everyone's life, including persons with disabilities.

The works of art were created by 213 youth and 258 adult professional and amateur artists. They include several collaborative works.

Community judges Sunday awarded prizes for the best in show and honorable mention in several categories.

"I'm very honored. I didn't expect to," said Jesse J. Verner II, Fairview High School. "I put work into it, but I feel like everyone did that and definitely a lot that probably deserve just as much of an award as me. Just looking around, there's some near me that are really good."

This is the largest show to date. WICU/WSEE also helped to sponsor it.