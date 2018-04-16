Erie City Council President Sonya Arrington will be officially charged Thursday with taking money from her non-profit's bank account, and using it for gambling, clothing, and food. Meanwhile, Erie News Now is learning where some of the money initially came.

The annual report for the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority, (ECGRA) for the fiscal year 2014-2015, lists Mothers Against Teen Violence (MAT-V) as the recipient of a grant totaling $8,000. The report says the money was used by MAT-V for its L.E.A.D. program. The program teaches young people leadership, empowerment, accountability and diversity. A spokesperson for ECGRA told Erie News Now that the grant was made in partnership with the Erie Community Foundation.



The federal indictment against Arrington lists the alleged misspending of MAT-V funds at the Presque Isle Downs Casino. It is ironic that some of the MAT-V funding came from the local share of revenues from the casino, which ECGRA distributes. The indictment claims Arrington sustained gambling losses of over $36,000 in the years 2014 and 2015.