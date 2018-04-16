A local entrepreneur hopes to expand his success nationally.

Dr. Ferdinando Mirarchi developed a potential life-saving technology called MIDEO. He, and his idea, were honored today, with proclamations by Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, and Erie Mayor Joe Schember.



MIDEO is a medical ID card that's linked to a video a person has made. The video states the person's wishes of how they want to be treated at a hospital if faced with an end of life decision, and they cannot speak. Mirarchi said paper living will documents are often misinterpreted by Emergency Room doctors.



Mirarchi has been invited to a summit of the American College of Emergency Room Physicians in Washington, D.C. next month. He hopes the summit will be the springboard for MIDEO to be launched nationwide.

"It's the embracing of the medical community that really helps because there's no doubt that when you have physicians and attorneys recommending MIDEO, that things will get done quicker," Mirarchi said.