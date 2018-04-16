News
Firefighters Called to Strong Vincent Middle School
Only a few students were inside the building at the time.
Monday, April 16th 2018, 6:19 pm EDT
Firefighters were called to Strong Vincent Middle School after smoke started to fill part of the building Monday.
It was reported just after 3 p.m.
Someone left paint and other materials on a kiln in a second floor classroom, according to reports from the scene.
The items started to melt and created smoke.
Firefighters had to ventilate the school.
Only a few students were inside the building at the time.