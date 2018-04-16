Committee Approves Bill to Create Online Career Resource Center for Pennsylvania
The database would provide students with information on educational and career choices.
Legislation to make career and technical education (CTE) information more accessible in Pennsylvania is moving forward.
The House Education Committee has approved a bill from State Rep. Pat Harkins (D-Erie) to create a centralized, online career resource center.
The State Departments of Education, Labor and Industry, and Agriculture would develop and maintain the database.
It would provide students, parents and educators with information on educational and career options, available CTE resources, and data and statistics on employment opportunities and compensation.
“Although there are agencies in the commonwealth providing career and technical educational resources, there’s no central location for all of this information,” Harkins said. “My bill would require agencies offering these resources to develop and maintain a central database so that students making key decisions about their future would have the information they need at their fingertips."