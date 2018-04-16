Legislation to make career and technical education (CTE) information more accessible in Pennsylvania is moving forward.

The House Education Committee has approved a bill from State Rep. Pat Harkins (D-Erie) to create a centralized, online career resource center.

The State Departments of Education, Labor and Industry, and Agriculture would develop and maintain the database.

It would provide students, parents and educators with information on educational and career options, available CTE resources, and data and statistics on employment opportunities and compensation.