It appears Erie County Council has reversed its position on expanding the board of the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority, and the County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is not happy about it.



In January, Council voted to expand the board from 7 to 9 members. Dahlkemper made two appointments.

However, Council did not follow through with the legal steps needed to make the expansion permanent, and some council members say they no longer favor the move.

Dahlkemper said she is disappointed and confused.

"County Council has not told me why they are doing this," said Dahlkemper. "No one has explained why, so that is very concerning. What is the reason behind this?"