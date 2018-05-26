A store operated by the Greater Erie Area Habitat for Humanity now has a new home.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday at the new location at 4922 Pittsburgh Ave.

Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a place do-it-your-selfers to find new and used building materials and household items at a reduced price.

ReStore was located on Parade Street in the City of Erie, but there was not enough space there for parking, inventory and administrative offices.

The move to the new Pittsburgh Ave. location took two years of planning.

Habitat for Humanity is inviting everyone to give the store a try.

"If you're doing remodeling projects, this is a good place to start shopping," said Nancy Milkowski, executive director of Greater Erie Habitat for Humanity. "If you're doing any kind of remodeling, and you have things that are still in good condition, you can donate these items. That helps it from going into the landfill, and we can use it and repurpose it."