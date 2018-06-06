The Erie woman accused of killing her boyfriend will face trial in the case.

All charges, including murder, were bound over to trial for Windi Thomas, 44, during her preliminary hearing Wednesday morning.

She was arrested for the death of her boyfriend Keeno Butler, 44, in March at the East Ave. apartment the couple shared.

Police said Thomas stabbed, beat and knelt on Butler during a fight.

The coroner said Butler died from a combination of this throat being crushed, along with a beating to the head.

He also suffered several stab wounds. Thomas repeatedly hit Butler in the head with a table leg that had two bolts sticking out of it, police said.

In legal paperwork, police indicted Thomas weighed about 300 pounds and Butler was 120 pounds.