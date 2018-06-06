A police K9 in Warren County died Wednesday from the injuries he suffered after falling from the roof of a building.

K9 Choper was a five-year-old German Shepherd who served with the Conewango Township Police Department for three years.

Choper was participating in a training exercise with his handler in an abandoned building at the corner of Pennsylvania Ave. and Elm St. in Warren when the accident happened around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Choper was taken to a veterinary hospital where he died shortly after midnight.