K9 Officer Dies After Falling from Roof in Warren County
Wednesday, June 6th 2018, 4:33 pm EDT
Updated:
Wednesday, June 6th 2018, 5:41 pm EDT
A police K9 in Warren County died Wednesday from the injuries he suffered after falling from the roof of a building.
K9 Choper was a five-year-old German Shepherd who served with the Conewango Township Police Department for three years.
Choper was participating in a training exercise with his handler in an abandoned building at the corner of Pennsylvania Ave. and Elm St. in Warren when the accident happened around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday.
Choper was taken to a veterinary hospital where he died shortly after midnight.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the Commonwealth flag in Warren County to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Thursday in K9 Choper's honor.