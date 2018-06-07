Erie Insurance is seeking permission from Erie City Council to build two pedestrian bridges at its downtown complex.

One bridge would be constructed above East Sixth Street extending from the company's new headquarters building that is now under construction. It would connect with the current headquarters building across from Perry Square.

The other bridge would be built across East Seventh Street from the new headquarters building to the Erie Insurance Technical Learning Center.

City Council tabled the company's request for the easements required for the project, saying it needs more time to study the plans.