Movies Under The Stars film series at Porreco College
Edinboro University presents "Movies Under The Stars" outdoor film series at Porreco College.
Thursday, June 7th 2018, 9:43 pm EDT by
Updated:
Thursday, June 7th 2018, 9:57 pm EDT
It was a beautiful night to enjoy the kick-off of Edinboro University’s film series, Movies Under the Stars. The films are shown on the outdoor screen at Porreco College, every Thursday night through the month of June. Tonight’s feature was Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle. It’s the sequel to the 1995 hit with the late, Robin Williams. All you need to attend these family friendly films, is a blanket or lawn chair, as the Movies Under the Stars are free and open to the public. Weather permitting, they begin at 9pm.
The film schedule is as follows:
June 14 – Coco
June 21 – Thor: Ragnarok
June 28 – Beauty & The Beast