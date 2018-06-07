It was a beautiful night to enjoy the kick-off of Edinboro University’s film series, Movies Under the Stars. The films are shown on the outdoor screen at Porreco College, every Thursday night through the month of June. Tonight’s feature was Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle. It’s the sequel to the 1995 hit with the late, Robin Williams. All you need to attend these family friendly films, is a blanket or lawn chair, as the Movies Under the Stars are free and open to the public. Weather permitting, they begin at 9pm.