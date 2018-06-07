It was the first night of the summer block parties.

First Warning Weather’s, Reed McDonough, was down there soaking up what was left of the sun, and talking to people out enjoying the party.

Thursday’s block party was held at Griswold Park, where Twisted Lid opened for The Breeze Band. It was a surge of energy at the first block party of the 2018 summer season.

In years past, the block parties were always located downtown, and benefited a different non-profit charity.

Last year some changes were made.

The block parties no longer donate a portion of the funds to a non-profit.

Instead, the majority of the money raised will go to the Care Fund, which will benefit downtown projects through the Downtown Partnership.

A second change was made to utilize all of Erie's many other parks and locations.

Here's a look at this year's block party dates and locations throughout summer: