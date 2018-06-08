News
Woman Sentenced for Firing Gun at Her Boyfriend
Friday, June 8th 2018, 11:53 am EDT by
Updated:
Friday, June 8th 2018, 3:36 pm EDT
A Venango county woman who fired three shots at her boyfriend during a fight, has been sentenced to on a charge of aggravated assault.
Jodi Moody has been sentenced to 10 to 24 months, minus a day, in jail, followed by 4 years of probation.
Police charged Moody, 55, of Polk Pennsylvania last September, after she shot at her 60-year-old boyfriend during a fight. She missed. But prosecutors dropped a bunch of charges including attempted murder as part of a plea deal.
Moody ended up entering what's known as an Alford Plea to a charge of second degree assault.
An Alford Plea is that she maintains her innocence but admits there's enough evidence for guilt.