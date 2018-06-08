News
Harborplace Site Work Now Underway
Work Starts on Bayfront Hotel Project
Site work is now underway for a planned $20 million , 8 story hotel on Erie's bayfront.
It is the first phase of Scott Enterprises long planned Harborplace development.
Heavy equipment is now moving earth on the site between State Street and the Erie Maritime Museum.
The work at the site comes about a month after the official ground breaking, and more than four years after the Harborplace project was first announced.
Scott Enterprises purchased the 12 acre site on the bayfront nearly 20 years ago.
The entire Harborplace project, including the hotel, plus residential units, a parking garage, restaurants and office space has a price tag of $160 million.