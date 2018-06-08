Erie's Downtown Development Corporation, or EDDC, finally has a home.

The EDDC has reached an agreement with the Erie Art Museum to lease space in the historic Cashier's House at 417 State Street.

The building has been vacant for the past 10 years.

The organization was formed to purchase and renovate downtown real estate in the area from Third to Sixth Streets, Holland to Sassafras.

No transactions have happened yet.

The leader of the organization says a lot of work is going on behind the scenes, and deals are expected to be announced soon.

EDDC Executive Director John Persinger said,"We have been negotiating with some property owners. We have been doing our due diligence. We will have some exciting news in the months ahead. but until a deal is a deal, I do not want to share anything just yet."