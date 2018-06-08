The family of an Erie County work re lease inmate is speaking out tonight. It's the family of Felix Manus, 48, who suffered a severe asthma attack last week while on a prison work release detail. He's been on life support ever since.

Erie News Now spoke exclusively with the family today. They claim Erie County Prison corrections officers did not call 9-1-1 after their loved one repeatedly asked for medical help. They are continuing their plea for answers.

Manus’ family gathered at their attorney's office today. They waited for word from the Erie County Court House. The office of County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper had indicated earlier this week that an investigation into the Manus case may be concluded today. According to Gary Lee, Director of Administration, the investigation is wrapped up, but he wants more time to evaluate the findings. A report on the investigation is now expected to be issued on Monday.



Manus suffered his asthma attack nine days ago while on a lawn mowing detail near Edinboro. He remains hospitalized in critical condition. His family wants to know why corrections officers did not call 9-1-1 immediately instead of transporting Manus back to the work release center in Erie.



The family wants answers from the county and prayers from the community.

"We need to put this to God and trust that he's going to bring Felix back to us because Felix deserved way better than this. His kids deserve way better than this. It's not fair. Every day our baby comes home and walks up the stairs. The first thing she asks is 'Where's daddy?” said Amanda Tucholski, Manus’ Girlfriend.

Bryhanna Manus is one of Felix Manus' daughters. She waited at the office of Attorney John Mizner with Tucholski and her brother, Felix Junior.

"As of right now he's still unconscious. We’re just hoping that over time his body heals and he's ready to come back,” she said.