School is out for summer.

Students at East Middle School left for the day at noon Friday. It was also the final day of the school year for many other Erie schools.

McKinley Elementary, Pfeiffer-Burleigh Elementary and Wilson Middle Schools were dismissed Thursday.

Collegiate Academy seniors graduated Tuesday. Erie High School's first-ever graduating class received their diplomas Wednesday.

Thursday was also the last day for Millcreek Township school students.