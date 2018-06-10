The North East community is teaming up to build relationships with first responders and to get educated on the heroin and opioid crisis.

It put on an event Saturday at the North East High School grounds to help show off all that emergency responders do for the the community.

That included showing off fire trucks, the LifeStar helicopter, ambulances and more.

There was also a cookout and fun activities, so police and families in the community had a chance to interact.

They also moved into the school to share the hard realities some families have faced because of heroin and opioid addiction.

"Basically, we came up with the idea to pass out information about the opioid and heroin crisis," said Lt. Daniel Schenk, North East Police Department. "We couldn't think of a better way than have the community come out and hang out with us and spend time with their public safety."

"Too many times you have to bring people together because of a tragedy," said Frank McClard, superintendent of North East School District. "We're trying to prevent a tragedy. You see all the support here, and that shows how much they care about the community and our kids, so that doesn't happen."