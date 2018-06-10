iRock Fitness's 4th annual Media Day gave workers in TV news, radio or print a chance to compete in physical activity Saturday.

The Erie News Now team included news director Tim Mello and morning anchor Kara Coleman, as well as Paula Brown from our sales department.

They had to complete a certain number of tasks at a series of stations around iRock Fitness. Trainers were making sure there was no cheating.

The goal to do it the fastest.

It began as a thank you to the media for its help as the business opened four years ago. Now, it's a time for the media to get together and mark the anniversary of iRock Fitness.