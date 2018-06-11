News
Gas Prices Continue to Rise, Expected to Go Down
The nationwide average for a gallon of gas is $3.01.
Monday, June 11th 2018, 1:21 am EDT
Updated:
Monday, June 11th 2018, 1:21 am EDT
Gas prices continue to rise.
The nationwide average for a gallon of gas is $3.01.
That's up less than two cents in the past three weeks.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said oil prices are going down, and refiners are passing down much of the savings.
The Organization for Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meets in less than two weeks.
If OPEC and Russia announce an expansion of oil production at that meeting, prices could go down.