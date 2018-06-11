If you were in Waterford Sunday, you may have noticed a bit of history on wheels.

The Antique Automobile Club of America hosted its 43rd annual Presque Isle Region Auto Show near the gazebo in Waterford.

Although cars 25 years and older can be part of the show, the group focuses on the pre-war and 40s and 50s era.

The club has been around since 1967.

It was a little disappointed with the turnout because some of the car buffs do not like to bring their babies out in the rain.

Auto show chairman Howard Krack does not mind.

"This is a 1914 REO, so it's 104 years old," said Krack. "It runs on the road about 30 miles per hour. It's pretty reliable. It has an electric start. Cadillac had that first, then REO, which was made by Ransom Eli Olds, who founded a car called the Oldsmobile."

Olds parted ways with his own company and today's Diamond Reo trucks grew out of the old REO Krack has.