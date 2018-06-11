One man jumped rope Sunday to raise money for the ANNA Shelter.

John Reilly took on the three-hour workout at Iron Oxygen Fitness on West 12th Street.

He said he choose animal shelter after spending time there and appreciating what it does for the community.

Reilly said jump roping for three hours is a challenge but that he was up for it.

"I did something similar back in October of last year for SafeNet, where I jumped rope for three hours straight," said Reilly. "It was a very grueling experience, but I raised money for them as well. I swore I'd never do it again because of how hard it was."