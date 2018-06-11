An Erie county prison work release inmate has died, following a more than week-long battle for his life in the intensive care unit at a local hospital.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook confirms to Erie News Now that Felix Manus died Monday morning at UPMC Hamot.

It's a story Erie News Now broke, the lawyer for Erie man and inmate Felix Manus claims the county mishandled his medical emergency last month.

Manus, who was in prison for failing to pay child support, reportedly had an asthma attack while out on a work detail on May 30th.



His attorney, John Mizner, says instead of calling 911, his supervisor called his boss, who told him to bring the group back to the prison.

That took a half hour, and Mizner claims that caused his client's health to further fail.



Erie county officials told us last week that they're taking the case seriously, and conducted an internal review of the case.

On Monday, the Erie County administration released a statement to Erie News Now about that investigation, which read:

“We first would like to express our deepest condolences to Felix Manus’ loved ones on his passing. We understand their need for answers.

“The administration, too, is awaiting further information in this case, including the results of an autopsy that could provide insights into what happened medically to Mr. Manus, which is an important piece of information.

“The county administration last week conducted an investigation into the events of May 30. On the basis of that investigation, the administration determined that disciplinary action was appropriate in relation to the officers involved.

“County personnel practice and its union contract prohibit the administration from disclosing the details of the disciplinary action or the officers involved.”