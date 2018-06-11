News
Taking Action to Enhance Election Security
Working to Protect Security of Elections in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale says he is taking steps to ensure the state's 2020 election process is fair and secure.
The audit will review security protocols, internal controls and registration records.
He said he took the action after learning that Russia targeted Pennsylvania in 2016.
He said the audit will be done as quickly as possible to that any recommendations can be implemented before the 2020 election.