Boosting Jamestown's National Comedy Center
Raising the profile of National Comedy Center
Monday, June 11th 2018, 4:37 pm EDT by
Updated:
Monday, June 11th 2018, 4:47 pm EDT
Western New York Congressman Tom Reed is joining an effort to boost the profile of Jamestown's National Comedy Center, due to open in August.
Reed, a republican, toured the center today and later said he is joining New York Senator Charles Schumer to make the complex the official center of comedy in the United States.
He said the multi-million dollar center will help revitalize downtown Jamestown by drawing thousands of visitors to the city.
He said, "What I envision is by that official designation, folks from around the world and across the nation will say, this is the place, that we celebrate the rich legacy of comedy in our history."