Federal Money for Presque Isle Sand Replenishment
Monday, June 11th 2018, 5:37 pm EDT by
Updated:
Monday, June 11th 2018, 5:46 pm EDT
Good news for Presque Isle.
The federal government has approved funding for sand replenishment.
Local, state and federal officials had been pushing for the funding.
Today, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Washington will provide $1.5 million for sand to nourish beaches hard hit by erosion.
The money will match the total provided by the state.
It is not known when the annual replenishment effort will begin.