The Erie County District Attorney is petitioning the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to review a lower court's order that vacated the murder conviction for an Erie man in a deadly 2015 shooting.

A jury found Darion Eady guilty of killing Elijah Jackson, 16, during a shootout at a house party in July 2015 on Summit Street in Erie.

In May, the Pennsylvania Superior Court overturned several charges, including third-degree murder. It argued there was not enough evidence to convict Eady.