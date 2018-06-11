News
District Attorney Petitions State Supreme Court to Review Order Vacating Erie Man's Murder Conviction
In May, the Pennsylvania Superior Court overturned several charges, including third-degree murder.
Monday, June 11th 2018, 6:25 pm EDT
The Erie County District Attorney is petitioning the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to review a lower court's order that vacated the murder conviction for an Erie man in a deadly 2015 shooting.
A jury found Darion Eady guilty of killing Elijah Jackson, 16, during a shootout at a house party in July 2015 on Summit Street in Erie.
In May, the Pennsylvania Superior Court overturned several charges, including third-degree murder. It argued there was not enough evidence to convict Eady.
The Superior Court upheld a single charge of firearms not to be carried without a license.