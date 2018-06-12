Edinboro University is getting high school students interested in business with its sixth annual Summer Business Academy.

25 students from various high schools throughout the tri-state region came to campus Monday to learn everything there is to know about business.

In four days, they will learn new skills dealing with leadership, accounting, finance and marketing.

By the end of the week, four teams will come up with a new product idea and a business plan, then present it to a panel of professional judges.

"Every year we do this, the students leave very excited about the idea of business and the idea of entering business as a major," said Dr. Scott Miller, dean for the School of Business at Edinboro University.

"I was very exited about it because it seems like a good opportunity to learn about finance and how to manage your money and how to work around the business world," said Virginia Riddle, sophomore at Cambridge Springs High School.