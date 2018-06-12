With the start of summer upon us, United Way has joined with more than 360 communities to become a member of the "Campaign for Grade Level Reading."

This is a nationwide movement that represents 43 states, almost 4,000 organizations, as well as local communities.

More than 75-percent of third graders are not reading proficiently, and this movement will ensure reading success for children from low income families.

Reading is the foundation for all learning, and for students to be successful in school and through their lives, they must hit this critical benchmark for reading.

According to Mike Jaruszewicz, Vice President of Community Impact, "local campaigns for grade level reading has three priority levels; school readings, school attendance, summer learning. Research shows that by organizing the community in those areas will make positive progress toward ensuring all students are proficient reading by third grade."