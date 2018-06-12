It's a story Erie News Now first told you about back on Friday, the City of Erie’s urban rain garden, in desperate need of some grooming and it’s created an unsightly mess on the door step of city hall.

However, the rain garden looks nothing like it did last week. Much of that garden has been chopped down leaving only a few plants they hope to save. The work is being done in partnership between the Perry Square Alliance and Scott Enterprises.

Mayor Schember said the revamp of that garden is not something that will change overnight and could take up to two years, but says he looks forward to improving an important area of downtown.