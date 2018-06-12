The wife of a man who was convicted of three counts of rape and a count of gross sexual imposition has been indicted on charges related to the same crime.

Julia Suter faces four counts of endangering children under the June 5 indictment by the Ashtabula County Grand Jury. Each count, which is a third-degree felony, is for each child victim who was sexually assaulted by her husband, Patrick Suter, according to Ashtabula County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Iarocci.

Julia Suter was allegedly aware of her husband Patrick Suter's sexual molestation of the children over a period of years but reportedly did not take any action to protect the children, who directly reported the abuse to her, Iarocci said.

Iarocci said people including Julia Suter have a duty to report abuse to children to the authorities and will face criminal charges for turning a blind eye.

Julia Suter has been issued a summons to appear for her arraignment.