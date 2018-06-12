News
Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Opens Site Inside School
A branch of the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office has opened up inside a local school building. The new location is at the Pine Valley Central School and will be used by deputies to complete police reports, conduct interviews, and perform other law enfor
A branch of the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office has opened up inside a local school building.
The new location is at the Pine Valley Central School and will be used by deputies to complete police reports, conduct interviews, and perform other law enforcement related deputies.
The school district provided the office space to the Sheriff's office, which will also be able to purchase fuel from the district's existing system for the deputies vehicles.
The two sides say the new site is a win, because it also helps provide a law enforcement presence at the school.