Audio recordings and surveillance video were played for the jury in the third day of the trial for a suspended Erie Police officer charged in a deadly drunk driving crash.

During a recorded audio interview with State Police, Frey admitted to drinking before the crash.

Surveillance video played in the courtroom also shows Frey consuming 11 drinks over a span of 3.5 hours at the St. Francis Usher's Club. She is also seen stumbling as she leaves.

Frey was also seen on surveillance video a short time later at the Valley Inn having a few more drinks. The deadly crash happened a short time after she left there.

