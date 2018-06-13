Ruling on Cause of Death Awaits Further Study in Felix Manus Case
No official ruling has been made after an autopsy on the body of Felix Manus, the Erie County Prison Work Release program inmate who died after suffering an asthma attack while on work duty.
The ruling awaits a microscopic histology on Manus's lungs and other organs. That's the study of the anatomy of cells and tissues using a microscope.
Erie County officials and he victim's family hope the autopsy will provide more information on his exact cause of death.
Manus suffered the asthma attack while cutting grass in Edinboro May 30.
Family members are convinced that Erie County corrections officers failed Manus by not calling 911 and bringing him back to the work release center instead before calling an ambulance to transport him to the hospital. He was hospitalized on life support at UPMC Hamot and died Monday.