The Erie Philharmonic has signed a new multi-year contract with Conductor and Music Director Daniel Meyer.

John Knox, Chairman of the Philharmonic Board announced that Meyer will lead the orchestra for the next four years. Knox said he will continue to bring artistic excellence to the job, and to be an amazing ambassador for the orchestra. "He just effortlessly talks to young and old about his love for classical music," Knox said. "He really promotes the orchestra in our community better than anyone i can think of," he added.

Erie Mayor Joe Schember and Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper were among the community leaders who gathered for the announcement. They said Meyer is an asset in the Erie arts community, which is vital to turning the city around.

Meyer who has been with the orchestra for 11 years, used the occasion to roll out the highlights of the upcoming season. Pianist Marc-Andre' Hamelin kicks off the Symphonic Series. Byron Stripling performs jazz vocals and trumpet in a tribute to Louis Armstrong in the Pops Series. The Pops will also see the return of Broadway legend Lisa Vroman, and the orchestra will perform the musical score of the Wizard of Oz, live with the film.