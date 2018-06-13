The man wanted for attempted homicide in a March shooting is now behind bars at SCI Albion.

Jamie Evans, 25, was arraigned by a district judge Tuesday afternoon after being brought back to Erie from Florida.

He faces charges including attempted homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. March 3 in the 1300 block of Buffalo Road.

A witness told police she was a front seat passenger in a vehicle parked at the address.

She said the victim left the residence and was walking to the car, when a man with a gun, who was identified as Evans, started shooting.