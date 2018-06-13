It was a beautiful night for the kick-off of the annual UPMC Sunset Music Series. The weekly series is popular for music lovers and beach enthusiasts. It’s from 5:30pm till sunset, and features plenty of music, food, and entertainment. The season started with Brenna Bone and Sean Clark opening for Abbey Road. Next week, June 20th, Rankin & Schell opens the show, with The Groove hitting the stage at 7:15pm.