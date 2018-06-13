News
Four Injured in Station Rd Accident
The force of the impact forced one vehicle off the road and into a house, while the driver and front seat passenger were ejected from the other vehicle.
Four people are being treated at UPMC-Hamot for injuries after being involved in a car accident.
The accident happened around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, at the corner of Station and Depot roads.
According to police, a Ford SUV was going south on Depot Rd. when it failed to stop at a stop sign when approaching the intersection.
A GMC SUV was going west on Station Rd and was unable to avoid a collision.
The force of the impact forced the GMC off the road and into a house on Station Rd.
The driver and front seat passenger of the Ford were ejected from the vehicle, while a third passenger was also injured.
The driver of the GMC is receiving treatment for injuries tonight as well.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the accident further.