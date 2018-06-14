Investigators are searching for the cause of a major fire that tore through Warren Tire Center in downtown Warren early Thursday morning.

The flames were first spotted around 1 a.m., but it did not take long for the 43-year-old business to quickly became engulfed in flames.

The fire endangered three nearby homes, but the flames were kept from spreading.

At one point, an estimated 60 firefighters from Warren and seven other departments were at the scene.

The fire was fed by 2,200 gallons of waste oil in tanks that ruptured plus 3,000 tires.

One firefighter suffered heat exhaustion. He was checked out at the hospital and is now okay.