School is out for the summer, and that means many kids who rely on school breakfast and lunch will have to look elsewhere. The question that remains, is where?

According to a report released on Wednesday by the Food Research and Action Center, there’s a growing need for summer lunch and breakfast programs all across the country.

Pennsylvania ranked 28th for participation in summer breakfast and lunch programs.

The YMCA of Greater Erie is doing its part to help provide meals to kids during the summer.

“So many children locally in Erie depend on the guaranteed meal during school and when school ends they tend to feel a lot of anxiety because they're not sure where that next meal is going to come from,” said YMCA of Greater Erie Vice President Tammy Roche.

Over the summer the YMCA provides free meals through its Food and Fun Bus, a mobile meal site for kids. The YMCA has been providing this service over the last few years. Organizers say this helps reassure families during what could be a stressful time.

"We're happy to be able to do it and it gives us an opportunity to connect with kids to provide an additional positive role model in their lives,” Roche said. “It becomes a lot about relationships, the kids make friends with us and so it guarantees that kids come out with us that next day to get their next meal and that's ultimately what it's about."

Summer Meals for Kids locations and serve times from June 13-Aug. 17 include: