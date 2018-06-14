Investigators with the Humane Society of NWPA are asking for help to identify a man who was seen mistreating a dog.

It happened at the Sheetz at 705 Peninsula Drive in Millcreek Township around 6:25-6:50 p.m. Tuesday, May 29.

The man was accompanied by a woman, and they had a black pit bull-type dog with white markings, according to humane officers. They were driving a four-door, block 2010 Chrysler 300 vehicles with a Pennsylvania license plate.