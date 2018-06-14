News
Humane Officers Asking for Help to Identify Man Seen Mistreating Dog
The man was accompanied by a woman, and they had a black pit bull-type dog with white markings, according to humane officers.
Thursday, June 14th 2018, 2:47 pm EDT
Updated:
Thursday, June 14th 2018, 2:47 pm EDT
Investigators with the Humane Society of NWPA are asking for help to identify a man who was seen mistreating a dog.
It happened at the Sheetz at 705 Peninsula Drive in Millcreek Township around 6:25-6:50 p.m. Tuesday, May 29.
The man was accompanied by a woman, and they had a black pit bull-type dog with white markings, according to humane officers. They were driving a four-door, block 2010 Chrysler 300 vehicles with a Pennsylvania license plate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Humane Society of NWPA's Chief Humane Officer, Lisa Stiles, at 814-835-8360. Callers can remain anonymous.