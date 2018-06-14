Erie Ready to Celebrate Juneteenth
Lots of events are happening in the next week, to celebrate the end of slavery.
Erie has had an organized celebration of "Juneteenth," for the past five years.
It's a day of excitement, a holiday that celebrates the abolition of slavery, “Juneteenth is the Independence Day, the Freedom Day, the celebration of the African American community, it's our time to celebrate our freedom and that's what we do across the country, is celebrate... It's a day of jubilee it's a day of excitement it's our Independence Day,” said Angela McNair, Committee Chairwoman of the Juneteenth celebration of Erie.
The celebration begins this weekend at the Booker T. Washington Center in Erie. An 'All White' fundraiser is set for Friday night. Saturday, June 16th, is the day of celebration. A free event from 1:00 P.M.-6:00 P.M. at the Booker T. Washington Center, will include vendors, performances, music, food and giveaways, and it's open for all ages.
On Tuesday, June 19th, Saint James AME Church will host a Juneteenth reception. And next Friday, June 22nd, is the big Juneteenth celebration at Saint James AME Church. There's a concert by "Pork Chop and the Fellas," a gospel music group that will travel all the way from South Carolina. A concert will follow on Sunday.