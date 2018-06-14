Lots of events are happening in the next week, to celebrate the end of slavery.



Erie has had an organized celebration of "Juneteenth," for the past five years.



It's a day of excitement, a holiday that celebrates the abolition of slavery, “Juneteenth is the Independence Day, the Freedom Day, the celebration of the African American community, it's our time to celebrate our freedom and that's what we do across the country, is celebrate... It's a day of jubilee it's a day of excitement it's our Independence Day,” said Angela McNair, Committee Chairwoman of the Juneteenth celebration of Erie.